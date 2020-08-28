1/1
June Louise Barnoff
1929 - 2020
June Louise Barnoff, 90, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away Aug. 26, 2020.
She was born Sept. 3, 1929.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Barnoff; loving mother of Debra (Dennis) Lempicki, Ginny Gatchell and Kathleen (Jeff) Shields; dearest grandmother of Elizabeth, Kristie and Steven; and great-grandmother of Thaddeus. She is also survived by brother Donald (Arlette) Lettie.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A service will take place Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown, www.molnarfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John Molnar Funeral Home
23700 West Rd
Brownstown Charter Twp, MI 00004-8183
734-692-1515
