June Louise Barnoff, 90, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away Aug. 26, 2020.
She was born Sept. 3, 1929.
She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Barnoff; loving mother of Debra (Dennis) Lempicki, Ginny Gatchell and Kathleen (Jeff) Shields; dearest grandmother of Elizabeth, Kristie and Steven; and great-grandmother of Thaddeus. She is also survived by brother Donald (Arlette) Lettie.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. A service will take place Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Molnar Funeral Homes Brownstown Chapel, 23700 West Rd., Brownstown, www.molnarfuneralhome.com.