|
|
June Mottorn, 92 of Rochester Mills, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital from complications following a stroke she suffered in October.
She was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Spangler, a daughter of the late Rachel (Powell) and Leslie McGaughey.
On March 15, 1947, she married Paul "Ike" Mottorn, who preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1999. June lived in the Marchand area for 72 years. She had many neighbors whom she thought of as dear friends who were very good to visit and call on her regularly.
June had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Marchand United Methodist Church. She attained perfect attendance for 10 years straight, taught Sunday School and served as treasurer for the church for almost 30 years. June also believed in public service and held the position of auditor for North Mahoning Township for many terms.
June was a master craftsman and was known to many as the "Dish Rag Lady." In her lifetime, she knitted hundreds of dish rags and dish towels and gave them away as gifts. These were cherished gifts that family and friends loved getting each and every Christmas. She was also a wonderful baker and loved to bake bread, pies and cinnamon rolls. These often were given to family and friends as well.
She organized and provided the venue for the McGaughey and Mottorn reunions for many years. She believed it was important for families to stay close. She also loved to play bingo. She looked forward to playing each and every Friday night at the Perry Township Fire Hall. She thought of the bingo workers as friends and spoke of them often. She had a "special reserved seat" in front of the caller.
June is survived by two children, son Robert Mottorn and wife Fran of Milesburg and daughter Jill Zimmerman and husband Shannon of Punxsutawney; a son-in-law, Fred Cressley of Rochester Mills; six grandchildren, Robin Mottorn and husband Kit Stanton, Chad Cressley, April Barrick, Mindy McClenahan and husband Jeremiah, David Zimmerman and wife Megan, and Erica Burkett and husband Jay; nine great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jack, Caden and Griffin, Karigan and Sheamus, Paul and Jake, and Sidney; and two sisters, Marty Stahl and husband Ray of Texas and Kathy McCown and husband Ken of Florida.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Cressley; two brothers, Philip and Jack McGaughey; and three sisters, Rita Alexander, Ruth Leavens and Evelyn Jones.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Interment will be in Marchand Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
Memorial donations can be made in June's name to the Marchand United Methodist Church, 16064 Rt. 119 Hwy, Marchand, PA 15758, or to the Perry Twp. Fire Company, 998 Valier Dr., Valier, PA 15780.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020