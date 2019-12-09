|
Justin Todd Black, 39, Bird City, Kansas (formerly of Home), passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, while at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Philadelphia.
The son of David and Josephine "Josie" (Miloser) Black, he was born Sept. 24, 1980, in Punxsutawney.
Justin was a 1999 graduate of Marion Center Area High School. He was a former member of the Old Mahoning Baptist Church and a member of the Bird City Wesleyan Community Church. Justin was very passionate about his role in the Northwest Kansas Men's Encounter. He loved the Lord and his family with all of his heart. He strived daily to serve God and bring Him glory. Justin enjoyed hunting, farming and being outdoors.
Surviving are his parents, David and Josie Black; wife of 14 years Cristen (Hetrick) Black; son Turner Black; brothers Brian (Dana) Black and Adam (Kelly) Black; father-in-law Randall Hetrick; mother- and stepfather-in-law Cindy and Tim Chambers; nieces and nephews Devin (Kayla) Huey-Black, Parker Black, and Natalie Black; great-niece Reagan Huey-Black; grandmother-in-law Edie Hinkle; extended family; and many special friends.
Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Geraldine Miloser, and paternal grandparents Richard and Margery Black.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana, Pa.
A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel, with the Rev. Micah McMillen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bird City Wesleyan Community Church, W. Hwy 36, Bird City, KS 67731.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 10, 2019