|
|
Kae Diane Ingram born Dec. 2, 1942, in Punxsutawney, peacefully ascended to heaven on Jan. 8, 2020, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at the age of 77.
Kae moved to Tallahassee in 1972 and fell in love with the city. It was there her love of gardening and flowers grew. She was a member of Springtime Tallahassee 20th Century Krewe, and belonged to a bridge club, the Red Hat Club and, of course, the Garden Club. Her heart belonged most to her beloved Super Women.
Kae entered the workforce well before there was a women's movement. She simply set her sight on something she wanted to do and did it. She began her career working at Ann's Preschool while completing her master's degree. She entered the Leon County School system as a teacher, working her way up the ladder to assistant principal, principal and finally ending her career as the assistant superintendent of secondary schools.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jessica T. Johnston (Kirby) and Monica T. Olsen (Thomas); four grandchildren, Michael Chase DiMartino, Christina Kae DiMartino, Maria Kae Olsen and Michael Thomas Olsen; one great-granddaughter, Skyler Jane DiMartino; and two sisters, Karen Smouse (Robert) and Nancy Sauls. Kae was most affectionately known as "Granny." The list of loved ones who knew her as Granny was endless.
Kae was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Olexick and Floyd Basile, and three husbands, James S. Trunzo, Charles N. Ingram and James J. O'Brien.
A service to celebrate her life was at Good Shepherd Parish on Jan. 13, 2020, at 11. As Kae had a deep fondness for gardening, she requested that the attire be floral print or festive colors. Flowers sent to the church were donated to various institutions to bring joy to others.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 17, 2020