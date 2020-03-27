Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Bond


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Bond Obituary
Karen A. Bond, 75, of Mahaffey, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born in 1944 to Oscar L. and Mary Katherine (Sunderlin) Curry in Ellwood City.

Karen attended the Mount Carmel Church in Mahaffey and Life Community Church in DuBois. She was a 1962 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She spent many years working for the Gearheart Construction Company, among a variety of other jobs. Karen enjoyed yard work, especially mowing grass, helping others, attending church, loving "The" Lord, visiting garage sales and spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter and two sons, Lucinda C. Huey of Rossiter, Randall P. Bond and wife Tonya of Punxsutawney and Daniel R. Gisewhite of Mahaffey; four grandchildren, Nick Huey and wife Vanessa, Jarred Huey, Tasha Huey and Dallas Bond; two brothers, Ronal Curry and wife Marge of Dunbar and Larry Curry and wife Dorothy of Mahaffey; a sister-in-law, Rose Curry of McGees Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul Clifton Bond in 2009; a brother, James Curry; and son-in-law Randy E. Huey.

Services were private.

The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -