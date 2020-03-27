|
|
Karen A. Bond, 75, of Mahaffey, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born in 1944 to Oscar L. and Mary Katherine (Sunderlin) Curry in Ellwood City.
Karen attended the Mount Carmel Church in Mahaffey and Life Community Church in DuBois. She was a 1962 graduate of Purchase Line High School. She spent many years working for the Gearheart Construction Company, among a variety of other jobs. Karen enjoyed yard work, especially mowing grass, helping others, attending church, loving "The" Lord, visiting garage sales and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter and two sons, Lucinda C. Huey of Rossiter, Randall P. Bond and wife Tonya of Punxsutawney and Daniel R. Gisewhite of Mahaffey; four grandchildren, Nick Huey and wife Vanessa, Jarred Huey, Tasha Huey and Dallas Bond; two brothers, Ronal Curry and wife Marge of Dunbar and Larry Curry and wife Dorothy of Mahaffey; a sister-in-law, Rose Curry of McGees Mills; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Paul Clifton Bond in 2009; a brother, James Curry; and son-in-law Randy E. Huey.
Services were private.
The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 28, 2020