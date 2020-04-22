|
Karl K. Spencer Jr., 75, formerly of DuBois, passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor, Brookville.
He was born on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, 1945, to Karl K. Spencer Sr. and Annabelle (Fullerton) Spencer in DuBois.
He is survived by two sons, Patrick Spencer of Strattanville and Robert Spencer of Lima, Ohio; two sisters, Avanelle Berringer of Punxsutawney and Anise Bump of Kittanning; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ida Rose Spencer and Florence H. Boyd; and a brother, Milo M. Spencer of DuBois.
Karl was a Vietnam veteran, serving in the United States Navy Reserve.
He graduated from the DuBois Area High School and the DuBois Business College. He worked as a janitor for Paris Healthcare Linen Services in DuBois during his working years. Karl spent the last remaining years of his life at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. He was an avid pool player and enjoyed watching Pittsburgh sports teams.
Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, the visitation and services will be private.
Burial will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pa.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements.
