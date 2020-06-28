Katherine Marie Troutman Lake (Kay), 83, passed peacefully into remembrance at St. Andrew's Village Senior Living and Continuing Care Retirement Community in Indiana, Pa., on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Kay was a resident in the dementia care unit of St. Andrew's for the past four years.

Kay was born on July 18, 1936.

Kay was a lifelong resident of the Punxsutawney area, with the exception of eight years residing in the Brownsville area. Kay also lived part-time in Big Pine Key, Florida, during the late 1980s, where she enjoyed finding treasures at yard sales and worked alongside her husband crab and lobster fishing. While younger and a full-time mother of nine, she canned apples, blackberries and fresh-from-the-garden vegetables to sustain her family during the winter months. Baking delicious bread rolls and Christmas-time nut rolls from scratch topped her amazing talents in the kitchen. When grandchildren came along, she was right in the mix, providing guidance and loving care. She had what seemed to be endless energy and a "pick yourself up and dust yourself off" attitude when life's challenges came her way. Patsy Cline, Daniel O'Donell and Johnny Cash were three of her favorite recording artists.

Kay was preceded in death by husbands Omer Emerick and James Lake; children Rebecca Remington, James Lake Jr. and Douglas Lake; and siblings Bob Troutman, Viola Troutman, Ruth (Midge) Kaylor and Joyce Troutman.

Surviving children include Kathleen Anthony, Sandi Tompkins (Robert), Dennis Lake, Susan Kaplon (Jeff), Elizabeth Walker (Dean) and Amie Lake (Rob Burns).

Surviving grandchildren are Danielle Felicano, Marciella Anthony, Chaz Anthony, Michelle Indurate, Mark Anthony, Jessica Anthony, Ray Barry, Shawn Remington, Joshua Remington, David Remington, Matthew Remington, Casey Buzzard, Logan Kaplon, Nicholas Kaplon, Victoria Kaplon, Tyler Walker, Andrew Walker, Clairesse Walker, Jaxon Walker, Patrick Stewart, Katlyn Stewart and Colten Burns, along with 30 great-grandchildren.

Surviving siblings include Twila Baun, Betty (Jean) Gaston, Ken Troutman, Marian Smith and Bill Troutman.

Friends and family will be received at the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Rural Valley, on Tuesday, June 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Valier Cemetery.

