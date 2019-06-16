Keith "Sammy" Duane Snyder, Jr., 64, of Punxsutawney passed away at home on Friday, June 14, 2019.



He was born on Jan. 4, 1955, a son of the late Keith Duane Snyder Sr. and Lois Romayne (Martz) Snyder.



Keith was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, attending there with his parents and family.



He spent many years operating heavy equipment, in addition to farming the family farms. Farming later became his full-time passion that he devoted his life to all year round.



Keith was a simple man who worked hard, enjoyed the company of true friends and loved his family.



He is survived by four sisters, Rita Zenone and husband Bruno of Latrobe, and Jacque Perry and husband Randy, Dina Kopas and husband Chris and Kerran Snyder, all of Punxsutawney, as well as his nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



A private funeral will be held at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.



He will be laid to rest next to his parents at St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Ringgold.



Memorial donations may be made in Keith's memory to Saint James Lutheran Cemetery, C/O Diane Neese, 388 St. James Rd., Mayport PA 16240 or the Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Company, 163 Fire Hall Road, Ringgold, PA 15770. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 17, 2019