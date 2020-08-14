Kenneth "Ken" Alan Sprague, 54, of Glen Campbell, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, while a patient at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1965, to Richard C. and Mary "Shirley" (Crawford) Sprague in Clearfield. He graduated from Jefferson Technical School with the Class of 1984. He was a welder by trade and used his specialization everywhere that he was employed.
He honorably served his country with the United State Air Force for four years. He was a member of the American Legion in Rossiter.
Ken was best described as "happy-go-lucky," and he loved nothing more than to make people laugh. If he loved anything else just as much, it would be his dogs.
Ken is survived by his mother, Shirley Sprague; one sister, Karen E. (Mark) Lopez; one niece, Alysha N. (Shawn) Spickler; and one great-nephew, Levi Spickler.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Richard C. Sprague.
All services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
