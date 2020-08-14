1/
Kenneth Alan "Ken" Sprague
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth "Ken" Alan Sprague, 54, of Glen Campbell, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, while a patient at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1965, to Richard C. and Mary "Shirley" (Crawford) Sprague in Clearfield. He graduated from Jefferson Technical School with the Class of 1984. He was a welder by trade and used his specialization everywhere that he was employed.
He honorably served his country with the United State Air Force for four years. He was a member of the American Legion in Rossiter.
Ken was best described as "happy-go-lucky," and he loved nothing more than to make people laugh. If he loved anything else just as much, it would be his dogs.
Ken is survived by his mother, Shirley Sprague; one sister, Karen E. (Mark) Lopez; one niece, Alysha N. (Shawn) Spickler; and one great-nephew, Levi Spickler.
He was preceded in passing by his father, Richard C. Sprague.
All services will be held privately. Final interment will take place at Beechwoods Cemetery, Falls Creek, Jefferson County.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Dr., DuBois, PA 15801. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved