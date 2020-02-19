|
Kenneth (Jake) Charles Jacobson Jr., of Punxsutawney, age 52, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in his home during the final days of his battle with brain cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Chantelle L. (VonArx) Jacobson; his two daughters, Patience S. (Jacobson) Puketza, who's married to Jared Puketza of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Taylr L. (Jacobson) Kohr who's married to Devin Kohr of Palm Bay, Florida; and his four grandsons, Liam and Landyn Kohr, and Carson and expected baby Puketza. He is preceded by one grandson, Mason Kohr.
Jake was born on Sept. 23, 1967, in Punxsutawney, and is the eldest son of Kenneth and Linda (Richardson) Jacobson Sr. Jake was a devoted Christian and was the youth group leader at Chestnut Grove Independent Church.
He also worked as the machine shop foreman at Acme Machine in Punxsutawney. When he wasn't at work, in the woods hunting, or fixing something, he was found spending time with his wife, children and grandsons. He was the rock in the family and always led by his Godly example. He will truly be missed by everyone who knew him.
His strength and Godly peace during the last eight months were an inspiration to those who knew him. He knew who he was and where he was going, a strength that can only come by the faith he had. This isn't the healing that was prayed for, but he has received the greatest healing a Christian can ask for, to be in heaven with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
One of his favorite verses was Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give hope and a future."
A celebration of life will be held at Chestnut Grove Independent Church on Feb. 22, 2020. His family knows that Jake was loved by many in the community but ask the public to respect the family during this time, as the celebration of life is only for his beloved family and his church family. Cards or flowers can be sent to the church in his name.
Jake's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 20, 2020