Kenneth James Hinderliter, 87, passed away at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital on Nov. 20, 2019.
Ken was a lifelong native of Punxsutawney. He was the son of Kenneth Walter Hinderliter and Twila Mae Smith-Enterline of Punxsutawney, both of whom preceded him in death.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Bish of Punxsutawney, and brother, Richard Hinderliter of Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Punxsutawney, and his only son, James E. (Michele) Hinderliter of Harrisburg. He's also survived by three grandchildren, Joshua Hinderliter, Elise (Johnathan) Gregory and Kristen Hinderliter, all of Harrisburg.
Ken was a deeply religious man who was a member of the Grange Church of God. He was also an active member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge, as well as the Jefferson Royal Arch Chapter of Brookville.
He worked most recently as a supervisor at Asplundh Corp.
When not engaged in his favorite pastime of spending time with his family and friends, Ken loved spending time outdoors. He greatly enjoyed hunting and camping
Ken's funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA.
There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic funeral service being held at 7 p.m. An additional visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
Condolence messages to Ken's family may be made on the Fait Funeral Home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 22, 2019