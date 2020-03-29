|
Kevin A. Coon, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
He was born to Ronald L. and Barbara (Stiteler) Coon in Kittanning.
Kevin was a loving and devoted husband and father. He brought great joy and laughter to those around him. He will be missed terribly by anyone who came in contact with him, even if for only a moment. He had a big heart and made sure those around him were taken care of.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jennifer (Smith) Coon, Front Royal, Virginia; a daughter, Vanessa R. Coon, Front Royal, Virginia; a son, Alex Coon, and wife Amber of Strasburg, Virginia; his father, Ronald Coon, Valier; a sister, Tami Horner and husband Greg, Reynoldsville; a brother, Randy L. Coon and wife Tina, Punx-sutawney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Coon, and a daughter, Jessica Coon.
Services are private and being held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, MD 20852; the American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org; or the ,
The McCabe Funeral Home, Punxsutawney, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 30, 2020