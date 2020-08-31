Kevin P. Hopkins, Sr., 66, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Irene C. (McCullough) and James M. Hopkins.
On March 14, 2014, he married Kathy M. (Robbins) Hopkins, who survives.
Kevin was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and attended DuBois Business College. He worked as a sales representative for R.E. Michael Heating and Cooling and also for Penstan HVAC Supply. He was also a partner in Cloe Fabrication.
He enjoyed sports such as golfing, baseball, hockey and watching the Steelers. Kevin also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a grandson, Jacob A. Hopkins; four brothers, James Hopkins and wife Joan of Anita, Robert Hopkins of Florida, Mark Hopkins of Frostburg, and Pat Hopkins of Rossiter; a sister, Mary Anne Brown and husband Gary of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kevin P. Hopkins, Jr.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.