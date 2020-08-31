1/
Kevin P. Hopkins
1953 - 2020
Kevin P. Hopkins, Sr., 66, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Irene C. (McCullough) and James M. Hopkins.
On March 14, 2014, he married Kathy M. (Robbins) Hopkins, who survives.
Kevin was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and attended DuBois Business College. He worked as a sales representative for R.E. Michael Heating and Cooling and also for Penstan HVAC Supply. He was also a partner in Cloe Fabrication.
He enjoyed sports such as golfing, baseball, hockey and watching the Steelers. Kevin also enjoyed traveling.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a grandson, Jacob A. Hopkins; four brothers, James Hopkins and wife Joan of Anita, Robert Hopkins of Florida, Mark Hopkins of Frostburg, and Pat Hopkins of Rossiter; a sister, Mary Anne Brown and husband Gary of Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Kevin P. Hopkins, Jr.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Rossiter.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
Funeral services provided by
Deeley Funeral Home - Punxsutawney
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
