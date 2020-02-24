|
Kevin R. Young, 55, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, in Pittsburgh.
He was born Jan. 29, 1965, in Punxsutawney, a son of Cheryl A. (Fagley) and Ronald Young.
On Aug. 22, 1992, he married Kelly L. (Nesbitt) Young, who survives.
Kevin graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1984. He then graduated from Edinboro University in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in commercial art.
He worked as a salesman for Production Abrasives for over 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. Kevin was very handy around his house. He enjoyed watching his boys play sports and also enjoyed his dogs. He was a devoted husband, father and son to his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Tyler Young and wife Taylor of Punxsutawney and Brady Young of Pittsburgh; two brothers, David Young and wife Lori of South Carolina and Troy Young and wife Shar of Maryland; father-in-law and mother-in-law Rick and Kay Nesbitt of Punxsutawney; two brothers-in-law, Randy Nesbitt and wife Georgia of Delmont and Rob Nesbitt and wife Amy of Punxsutawney; a sister-in-law, Kris Graham and hus-band Mark of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Kally Graham.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Lions Club Camp Little Leo, 199 Rock Run Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made, in memory of Kevin, to the Punxsutawney Lions Club, 199 Rock Run Rd., P.O. Box 472, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020