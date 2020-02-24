Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
For more information about
Kevin Young
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin R. Young


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kevin R. Young Obituary
Kevin R. Young, 55, of Punxsutawney, died Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at UPMC Shadyside, in Pittsburgh.
He was born Jan. 29, 1965, in Punxsutawney, a son of Cheryl A. (Fagley) and Ronald Young.
On Aug. 22, 1992, he married Kelly L. (Nesbitt) Young, who survives.
Kevin graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School in 1984. He then graduated from Edinboro University in 1988 with a bachelor's degree in commercial art.
He worked as a salesman for Production Abrasives for over 30 years. He loved hunting and fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. Kevin was very handy around his house. He enjoyed watching his boys play sports and also enjoyed his dogs. He was a devoted husband, father and son to his family.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by two sons, Tyler Young and wife Taylor of Punxsutawney and Brady Young of Pittsburgh; two brothers, David Young and wife Lori of South Carolina and Troy Young and wife Shar of Maryland; father-in-law and mother-in-law Rick and Kay Nesbitt of Punxsutawney; two brothers-in-law, Randy Nesbitt and wife Georgia of Delmont and Rob Nesbitt and wife Amy of Punxsutawney; a sister-in-law, Kris Graham and hus-band Mark of Punxsutawney; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a niece, Kally Graham.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Punxsutawney Lions Club Camp Little Leo, 199 Rock Run Rd., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made, in memory of Kevin, to the Punxsutawney Lions Club, 199 Rock Run Rd., P.O. Box 472, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -