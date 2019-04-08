L. Eugene "Snuffy" Smith, 97, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at AM-PM Personal Care Home in DeLancey.

He was born Sept. 3, 1921, in Punxsutawney, the first son of the late Olive (Curry) and Charles Smith of Graffius Avenue, Punxsutawney. Seventeen years later, a brother, Richard, was born into the family.

Eugene got the name "Snuffy" from a comic strip character that appeared in the paper on Sundays. At a Monday Boy Scout meeting, the boys in the troop decided they needed a "Snuffy Smith," and the name stuck with him his entire life.

In 1941, Snuffy enlisted in the Army Air Corp. He subsequently became a member of the 306th Bomb Group eventually flying the B-17 Flying Fortress out of England.

Snuffy married Jean (Huey) Smith on Nov. 18, 1944. Jean joined the faculty of the Punxsutawney High School, and Snuffy continued in the service until the end of the war. They settled in Punxsutawney and started a family. They had two girls, Beverly and Luanne, and one son, Sam. Jean preceded Snuffy in death, and went to be with the Lord, on Nov. 12, 2018, six days short of what would have been their 74th wedding anniversary.

Snuffy's father was in the automotive service business, so he and his brother followed, eventually owning and operating S & S Tire Co. of Punxsutawney.

While their kids were still in grade school, they moved to a small farm to teach the kids that food does not come from the grocery store; someone had to produce it. Snuffy was also interested in Herford cattle, and he had a small herd, which he maintained until his retirement.

Snuffy was elected burgess (mayor) of Punxsutawney in 1956. In 1963, he was elected as state representative to the Pennsylvania General Assembly in a special election. For the next 24 years, he spent some time in Harrisburg until he retired in 1986.

In retirement, he and Jean spent a lot of time traveling, fishing in Canada and wintering in Florida with Don and Johnny Chapman. Don was a former business partner.

Throughout their lives, they were dedicated Christians with a profound interest in Christian missions.

Snuffy is survived by his daughter, Luanne Smith (Austin Pratt) of Eugene, Oregon; son Sam (Donna Bruder-Smith) of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Brittlyn White, Ryan White, Zoe Pratt, Alexandra Brink and Zachery Smith; and three great-grandsons, Jake and twins Jaxson and Ian. He is also survived by his brother, Richard "Wiff" Smith, wife Eleanor and children.

In addition to his wife, Jean, and his parents, Snuffy was preceded in death by his daughter, Beverly.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday April 11, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, with Pastor Joe Spack officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Salvation Army of Punxsutawney, 229 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019