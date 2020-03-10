|
Larry Eugene Minnick passed away on Feb. 29, 2020, at the age of 69 in Cape Coral, Florida.
He was born in Punxsutawney and lived there until he moved with his parents to State College and then on to Florida.
Larry was a beloved member of the Bayshore Congregation of Jehovah's Witness and was an antique fishing collector.
Larry was married to his beloved wife Terri for 23 years, and no matter what, Larry always could find ways to make you laugh.
Larry is survived by his wife, Terri; daughters Heather Grant and husband Jason, and Christa Thurber and husband Josh; sons Zachary Minnick and Jeremy Minnick and wife Bethany; grandchildren Hunter, Megan, Isabelle, Alex, Emma, Riley, Addison, Cody, Madison, Ethan, Michael, Haelyn, Sierra, Aidan, James and Aiden Thurber; sisters Loretta Roy and husband Al, and Betsey Getch; and in-laws James and June Woodring.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Hazel Minnick; his brothers, Robert and James Minnick; and his sister, Sondra Buffington.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 11, 2020