Laura Lee (Hollenbaugh) Nelson


1961 - 2019
Laura Lee (Hollenbaugh) Nelson Obituary
Laura Lee (Hollenbaugh) Nelson, age 58, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 10, 1961, in Punxsutawney, to the late Albert and Mary (Haire) Hollenbaugh.
She was a loving, compassionate and giving person who always had a helping hand and a listening ear for anyone in need. Laura had a smile that would brighten your spirits and a goodness that would uplift your soul. She was a loving wife and mother and an adoring grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends.
Laura is survived by her husband of 38 years, Vince Nelson of Punxsutawney; two daughters, Katie (Nelson) Luchsinger and Chloe (Nelson) Gonzalez; five grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Harvey Nelson of Punxsutawney; sisters-in-law Vicki Yenzi of Punxsutawney and Pamela Hollenbaugh of North East, Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth L. Hollenbaugh.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, with Pastor Devin Wintermyer officiating. Private interment will take place at Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura's name to Indiana County VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Rd., Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences can be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
