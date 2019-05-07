Leah Dawn Huff, 51, of Salix, formerly Mahaffey, died May 4, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born in Punxsutawney, the daughter of Don E. Dimmick and Barb Beatty.

She was a graduate of the Harmony High School Class of 1985. She was a member of Crossroads Alliance Church, Ebensburg. She was a caregiver.

Surviving are her father, Don E. Dimmick; mother Barb Beatty of Mahaffey; brother Darrin and wife Jeanne Dimmick, Monrovia, Maryland; fiance Rick Paige of Salix; nieces Jordis and Brynne Dimmick; nephew Dalton Dimmick, all of Monrovia, Maryland; and special aunt Ann Mary Snyder of Mahaffey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Huff.

A memorial service will be held at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Crossroads Alliance Church, 115 S. Marian St., Ebensburg, with Rev. Kevin Stock officiating.

Interment will be in the Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.