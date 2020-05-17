Lee Carl Stahlman
1927 - 2020
Lee Carl Stahlman, 92, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on June 18, 1927, in Perry Township, Jefferson County, a son of the late Paul Herbert Stahlman and Martha Marie (Slawson) Stahlman.
Lee was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. Mr. Stahlman was a United States Army veteran, serving shortly after World War II.
On June 24, 1951, he married his sweetheart, Arlie Viola Strawcutter, following her graduation from high school. Together, they had nearly 69 wonderful years of marriage. They were inseparable, they never let any grass grow under their feet and they enjoyed traveling, cam- ping and family reunions. He maintained a pristine property and garden and was also an excellent woodworker and made several beautiful pieces of furniture for his wife.
Lee was well known for his auto mechanic expertise and could repair most anything. He loved old cars, and loved to collect a few; in his collection he had a twenty-seven whippet and a sixty- three Rambler. He and Arlie belonged to WOKR, Willies Overland Knight Registry, and traveled all over for car shows, including South Dakota, Kentucky, Nebraska and many other places.
He enjoyed going to flea markets and car swap meets. He had truly desired to make it to the Centre Hall Nittany Antique Machinery Association Festival one last time. His son in-law, Denny, made a carrier for his scooter in order to get him there. He got his wish and enjoyed the event; he got to look around at everything mechanical and all the offerings from vendors. At the end of the day, he bought one little toy similar to one he had as a child, which he treasured because of the memories it sparked.
Lee had a sense of humor; he loved to tell people his name was Felix Popalinsky, which fooled many of his nurses in the past.
In addition to his wife, Arlie, he is survived by two children, Gary Stahlman and Marilyn (Denny) Heitzenrater, all of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Karen (Chris) Haught, Heather (Chris Boring) Heitzenrater, and Bridget Frantz; three great-grandchildren, Adam Haught, Kira Haught and Jezebel Frantz; four brothers, William (Mary Ellen) Stahlman, Darl (Judy) Stahlman, Terry Stahlman, all of Punxsutawney, and Jerry Stahlman of Lewisberry; and three sisters, Oma Joye Dunmire of Punxsutawney, Mary Ann Holt of Parker, Colorado, and Nada Smith of Fort Washington, Maryland.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one infant daughter, Karen Stahlman; three brothers, James, John and Thomas Stahlman; and one sister, Betty Stahlman.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a drive-by visitation/viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Punxsutawney Alliance Church. A home- coming service will be held at 1 p.m. and officiated by Pastor Don Jones; those who would like to attend the service may park and remain in their cars at the church.
Interment will be at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Reynoldsville.
Memorial donations may be made in Lee's memory to the Punxsutawney Alliance Church. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
