Leonard J. "Len" Ryen, 68, of Rochester Mills, passed away on Sunday March 29, 2020, at his home.
He was born June 12, 1951 to Leonard Blaine and Dorothy (DePetro) Ryen in Sewickley.
Len was a member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Rossiter. He retired as an equipment operator from PennDOT in 2003. He enjoyed hunting, going for rides on his side-by-side, driving his Ford Mustang, attending and entering car shows, playing cards and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shirley R. Ryen of Rochester Mills; a daughter, Shelly Ryen of Indiana; a sister, Goldie Sones of Rochester Mills, a grand dog Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Pine Grove Cemetery, Rochester Mills.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The McCabe Funeral Home of Punxsutawney, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 1, 2020