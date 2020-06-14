Leonard "Hari" James Gardner, 68, of Glen Campbell, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, as a result of a mowing accident at home.
He was born on July 11, 1951, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Russell Dow Gardner and Dorothy Alice (McGee) Gardner.
Mr. Gardner was member of the United States Army.
On Jan. 11, 1975, he married the love of his life, Darla Mae Breth. The two had an incredible love for one another and enjoyed every second of their 45 years of marriage.
"Hari" was a member of the Punxsutawney Alliance Church. He was very actively involved with the kid's basketball program at the church, but his dedication didn't stop there. He also participated in 13 mission trips with the Samaritan's Purse, played drums and sang with the worship team at the church, as well as helped out with many other little things. His devotion and dedication was top of the line, and he was quick to drop everything to help another person who needed anything.
Mr. Gardner worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years with the Operating Engineers Local No. 66 from Pittsburgh. He retired in 2011, after enjoying a successful and fulfilling career.
He was a member of the John W. Jenks Masonic Lodge, as well as the Goldwing Club.
Most recently, "Hari" took great pride in helping to restore the mansion on West Mahoning Street. His workmanship and quality of work will be enjoyed by many who admire the beautiful home he helped return to its original beauty.
His enjoyments were his loving family, especially his grandchildren. He loved to fish and hunt, ride motorcycles, shop for groceries and feed the birds, deer and turkey. He had a true soft spot for his dogs, Murphy, Ollie and his baby (Princess) Reese.
He had a great wit and a good sense of humor that could give anyone a good belly laugh. "Hari" could strike up a conversation with anyone because he loved to talk and instantly made friends with those he encountered.
In addition to his dear wife, Darla, he is survived by two children, Kristin Kitchen and husband Michael of Punxsutawney, and Bradley J. Gardner and wife Jessica of Murrysville; four grandchildren, Madalyn and Landon Peterson, Ella and Jett Gardner, and he recently gained two new grandchildren, Gabe and Abby Kitchen; two brothers, Bruce Gardner and wife Marsha and Van Gardner and wife Regina, all of Glen Campbell; sister Cindy Williams of Glen Campbell; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
A Celebration of Hari's Life will be held at 6 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Don Jones.
Mr. Gardner will be laid to rest at Burnside Cemetery, Indiana County.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Gardner's memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Rd., Indiana, PA 15701.
Viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Punxsutawney Alliance Church.
A Celebration of Hari's Life will be held at 6 p.m. at the church, officiated by Pastor Don Jones.
Mr. Gardner will be laid to rest at Burnside Cemetery, Indiana County.
Memorial donations may be made in Mr. Gardner's memory to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Rd., Indiana, PA 15701.
