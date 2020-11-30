1/1
Lew Spencer Sturgeon
1933 - 2020
Lew Spencer Sturgeon, 87, of Mayport, died Sunday morning, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Penn Highland DuBois Hospital.
Born on Aug. 1, 1933, in Kittanning, he was the son of the late Lucille Sturgeon.
Lew attended the New Salem United Methodist Church. He started out working as a mechanic for Boyer's Pontiac Garage, and then in 1960 he started his own business, Newbie Wheel Alignment in New Bethlehem. He enjoyed farming on the side. He had a love for Canada, where he enjoyed fishing and moose hunting. His last hunting trip was just a month ago, elk hunting in Colorado.
He was married in July 1990 to Linda Sue (Brocious), who survives. He is also survived by seven children, David Sturgeon of Mayport, Lou Ann Markle and husband Bob of Oak Ridge, Tony Sturgeon and wife Karen of Distant, Terry Sturgeon and wife Kathy of Mayport, Brad Sturgeon and wife Sally of Mayport, Lisa Reiner and husband Mike of Mayport, and Robin Spence and husband Mark of Brookville; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Agnes M. Sturgeon.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Dry Ridge, Armstrong County.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Lew's memory to the New Salem Memorial Hall, c/o Redbank Township, Armstrong County, 135 Sugar Valley Rd., Mayport, PA 16240.
The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alcorn Funeral Home
Brookville St
Hawthorn, PA 16230
(814) 365-5321
