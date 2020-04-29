|
Lillian M. London, age 80, of DuBois, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.
Born on June 17, 1939, in Ridgway, she was the daughter of the late James Harold and Marjorie (Scott) Cribbs.
On Sept. 24, 1958, she married her husband, Clifford "Jay" London. He survives.
Lillian was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DuBois. She enjoyed sewing, planting flowers and bird watching. Above all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Rebecca A. Dotts and husband Thomas of Clearfield and Kevin London of Indiana; five grandchildren: Hannah Dotts and Emily Ting and Curtis, Isaac and Olivia London; and one great-grandchild: Lilliana Ting.
Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., with Pastor John Emigh officiating.
Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave. and/or First United Methodist Church, 100 West Long Ave., both in DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 30, 2020