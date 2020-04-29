Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian London
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. London


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. London Obituary
Lillian M. London, age 80, of DuBois, died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.

Born on June 17, 1939, in Ridgway, she was the daughter of the late James Harold and Marjorie (Scott) Cribbs.

On Sept. 24, 1958, she married her husband, Clifford "Jay" London. He survives.

Lillian was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DuBois. She enjoyed sewing, planting flowers and bird watching. Above all, she loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children: Rebecca A. Dotts and husband Thomas of Clearfield and Kevin London of Indiana; five grandchildren: Hannah Dotts and Emily Ting and Curtis, Isaac and Olivia London; and one great-grandchild: Lilliana Ting.

Due to our current circumstances, a private visitation and funeral service will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., with Pastor John Emigh officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Ave. and/or First United Methodist Church, 100 West Long Ave., both in DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -