Linda Lee Anthony Carol, 73, of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020.

Linda was the daughter of George and Florence (Leasure) Anthony of Albion, who preceded her in death.

She is now reunited with the love of her life and soulmate, her husband, George Carol, Jr., who passed away in 2017.

Linda spent a lifetime of caring for others, physically and spiritually. She became a registered nurse after graduating from Punxsutawney Area High School and spent the next decades of her life caring for the health of others at Brookville Area Hospital and Punxsutawney Area Hospital, and through in-home care.

She was a consummate woman of faith and traveled with her husband to South America on mission trips building houses and churches and performing medical outreach. She and her husband became ordained ministers and provided spiritual outreach through their Leap of Faith ministry and Aglow.

Linda was a proud mother who was the strongest cheerleader and advocate for her only daughter. She passed on her love of reading and fierce passion for justice and service and liked to remark that she gave her daughter strong roots and wings to fly. She was also a doting grandmother to her two grandchildren and never missed an opportunity to tell them that she "loved them more today than yesterday, and less than she would tomorrow."

Linda is survived by her daughter, Julie Cantwell and husband Jerry and two children, Nicholas and Madison of Pebble Beach, California. She is also survived by her brother, Richard Anthony, as well as sister Christine Anthony Bell and husband William, and their daughters, Holly, Alycia and Kayla and their families.

