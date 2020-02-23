|
Linda Sue (Bish) Richardson, 66, of Ickesburg, a village in Perry County, Pa., died Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, surrounded by family and love after a sudden and massive stroke.
Linda was born June 16, 1953, in Punxsutawney, to Merle and Jane (Copenhaver) Bish. She was their fourth of five children. Linda grew up in Dayton, and in 1966, her family moved to Tipton, where she attended Bellwood-Antis High School in Bellwood.
She was a homemaker and raised five children in central Pennsylvania. A humble, prayerful and kind woman, Linda's priority in life was always her family, who she loved deeply and gave everything she had to provide for. Even when faced with challenges, she maintained a wonderful sense of humor and was kind to everyone she knew. She loved nature and the outdoors and reveled in all the seasons of life but especially spring and summer.
Linda will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Linda is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jon Richardson; two daughters, Lisa M. (Bauer) Danuser of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Krissy M. (Shatzer) Angelo of Hummelstown; three sons, Wesley A. Shatzer of Carlisle, Harrison Richardson and Michael Richardson of Ickesburg; sister Catherine L. (Bish) Shellenberger; brothers Dr. David A. Bish of Louisiana and Terry R. Bish of Arlington, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother and a brother, Thomas Lee Bish.
A memorial service for family is being planned and will be held at a future date. Ashes will be scattered in springtime near the Juniata River in Newport, her favorite scenic place.
Memorial gifts may be given to the . Online condolences may be sent to the family at davidmyersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 24 to Feb. 28, 2020