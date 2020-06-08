Lois Geist Depp passed away peacefully from this world in which she lived so happily for over 88 years on May 22, 2020. She was in the comforting physical and virtual presence of her two daughters.
Lois was born and raised in Punxsutawney in the loving home of George and Wilda (Justice) Geist.
She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School, and received her B. M.Ed. from the Shenandoah Conservatory of Music in 1953, and M. Ed, in Music Education from Penn State University in 1975.
She and her husband, the late Elvin "Joe" Depp, were high school sweethearts. They met at the First Evangelical United Brethren Church (now Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church) and after their marriage in 1952 began their life journey together in Punxsutawney.
They moved to Altoona in 1961, where Lois actualized her calling as an educator and made a lasting imprint on generations of public school students. She was first appointed to the Altoona Area School District as a kindergarten teacher in 1963, in 1966 was hired as a vocal music teacher and retired in 1991 as the Music and Art Supervisor.
Lois also used her musical gifts to lead church choirs in a number of congregations throughout her career, which in Punxsutawney included the church on Woodland Avenue, and in Altoona, the Fairview United Methodist Church and Bethany Lutheran Church.
She moved to Plattdeutsche Retirement Community in Franklin Square, New York, in 2014 to be nearer to family.
Lois will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her kind spirit, unwavering faith in God, belief that there is good in every person, and perhaps most of all, for her ability to make each one of us feel like they were her favorite.
Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband with whom she shared more than 53 years of marriage.
Her memory will be cherished and kept alive by her daughters, Cheryl Pal of Baldwin, New York, and Lissa Olbeter of Paso Robles, California; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; extended family and many dear friends.
An online memorial service is planned, and a "burial at sea" committal ceremony will take place at a later date.
Consistent with Lois' wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via lolbeter@gmail.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.