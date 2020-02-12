|
|
Lois Irene Kishel, 80, of Big Run, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at home.
She was born on Dec. 8, 1939, in Mars, Butler County, a daughter of the late Charles Owen Gray and Gemella Alberta (Fike) Gray.
She was a graduate of Sykesville Henderson High School.
Lois attended First Church of God in Punxsutawney.
Her husband, John Carl Kishel, preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1993.
She worked as a secretary in her younger years, and later in life, she went back to school and became a licensed practical nurse. Her nursing career led her to the field of home care, a job of which she was proud of and found very rewarding.
Lois was very giving and caring; she had a sense of humor, and if she felt you were down or needed a "pick me up," she would say something zany to make you smile or burst out in laughter.
She enjoyed watching the Penguins and the Steelers put forth their best efforts.
She is survived by three sons, David Gaston and Joyce Zimmerman of Liberty Township, Ohio, Delaun "Lon" Gaston and wife Margie of Idaho, and Randall Gaston and wife Lynn of Maryland; three grandsons, Zachary, Hunter and Nicholas Gaston; one brother, Richard Gray and wife Betty of Brownsville, Tennessee; one sister, Wilma Butt and husband Martin of Albuquerque, New Mexico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Kishel; two sisters, Dorothy Kendall and Ellen Chewning; and one brother, Charles Gray.
There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, inc., Big Run.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Fairview Cemetery, Big Run, officiated by Pastor Bill Young.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 13, 2020