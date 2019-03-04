Lois J. Lellock, 83, of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Lois was born July 1, 1935, in Luthersburg to the late Russell and Ethlyn (Knupp) Timblin.

Lois was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Ronald Lellock, in 2001.

She was a member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.

She was well known in the area for working at House of Gifts for many years before her retirement.

Lois loved playing bingo, crafting, oil painting and was quite an excellent songstress and gourmet cook. Above all, she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

She is survived by one daughter Jacilynne Lellock and Carl Painter of Punxsutawney; four sons, John Rodney Lellock, Joel Lellock and wife Diane, Jeffrey Lellock and wife Marlene of Punxsutawney and Jerry Lellock and wife Patty of Rossiter; two sisters, Ruth Marchioni of Reynoldsville and Elva Nelson of New Hampshire; 10 grandchildren, Jacy Lellock, April Astorino, Ty Lellock, Carling Lellock, Slade Lellock, Amber Soller, Casey Lellock, Carter Lellock, Dakota Lellock and Jackson Lellock-Painter; five great-grandchildren, Cora and Eviva Hertz, Lucas Lellock, Jenson Dunmire, and Molly Soller; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Chester, Russell, Merle and Harvey Timblin; sisters Clarabel Rose, Jean Clayton and Mary Reiter; and her daughter-in-law, Patti Lellock.

Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at the funeral home, with Joseph Buterbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.

Please make donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, 3705 5th Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or to the Pleasant Grove Church. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019