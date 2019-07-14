Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers, born in Lum, Michigan on Sept. 29, 1927, passed smiling into the arms of Jesus when her heart failed at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital on Friday, July 12, 2019.

She lived unselfishly, with loving and devoted service to her Lord, her husband of 68 years, her family, students and all the lives she encountered. She was a teacher and mom to many, beginning her first year in an Illinois one-room schoolhouse. The majority of her teaching years were in Campbell, New York. She was greatly loved and cherished by all who knew her, including her doctors and nurses through many hospitalizations.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Allan Blowers, and eldest daughter and caregiver Rebecca E. (Blowers) Harvey, both of Punxsutawney; eldest son Donald E. and Pam (Fugate) Blowers of Monroe, North Carolina, and their three children, Samuel and Jessica (Nelson) Blowers, Matthew and Kayla (Saunders) Blowers, and daughter Sara; daughter Anita Lois (Blowers) and Elon Morley of Mifflinburg, and their four children, Amaris, Ezra, Lois Pearl, and Jed and Rosalie (Meadows) Blowers with the only great-grandchild, Kari Rose; and son Stephen P. and Pamela (Waud) Blowers of Estonia, Europe, and their eight children, Agape, Daniel, Esther, Benjamin, Ethan, Ana, Abigail and Elisabeth. She is also survived by "adopted" son Thomas and Kate Dieffenbacher of Russia, and their three children, Abigail, Lois and Thomas Jr. She is also survived by her two sisters of Michigan, Wilma Kasten (93) and Elaine Sanford (90), and is an aunt and great-aunt many times over.

The funeral will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 4 p.m., with her brother-in-law, Rev. David Blowers, officiating, at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. 312 Locust St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Friends and family will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bennettandhouser.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 15, 2019