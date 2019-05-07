Loretta Allegretto, 86, of Summerville, passed from this earth on May 6, 2019.

She was born on Jan. 7, 1933, in Summerville, the daughter of the late Angelo and Caterina Allegretto.

Loretta graduated from Summerville High School in 1950. She then went on to pursue a teaching degree from Clarion University, graduating in 1954. Ms. Allegretto taught the second-grade class in the Fairview School District in Erie until her retirement in 1993. Her students thrived and grew under her kind and caring ways. One student in particular cried and clung to Loretta because he did not want to enter the third grade. Loretta loved her students as if they were her own. After retiring from her teaching career, Loretta and her sister Pauline ran their family's store until 2011.

She was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville.

Loretta will always be remembered for her sweet demeanor. She possessed a grateful spirit, always remembering to say thank you for even the simplest things in life. Loretta enjoyed children, tea and cookies, ice cream, warm weather (but not too warm!) and all of the precious times spent with her sister, Pauline.

She is survived by her cousin and godson, Rev. Bill Allegretto, and numerous other cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., with Rev. William Laska, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Rose Township, Jefferson County.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 8, 2019