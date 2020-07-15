Lorilee Love Weaver, 48, of Marion Center and a guest of Mulberry Square Personal Care Home, Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the home.
Born on Nov. 6, 1971, in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Richard Weaver and Frances Heitzenrater of Marion Center.
Lorilee was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and Pirates baseball fan. She was a Star Wars fanatic and enjoyed collecting Barbie dolls.
Surviving are her mother; a sister, Susan Sedgwick; and two brothers, Robert and James Hanna.
Preceding her in death were her father; a sister, Ginger Hayward; and a brother, Timothy Hanna.
There will be no public visitation or service.
Lorilee will be laid to rest in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.
