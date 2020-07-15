1/
Lorilee Love Weaver
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorilee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorilee Love Weaver, 48, of Marion Center and a guest of Mulberry Square Personal Care Home, Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the home.

Born on Nov. 6, 1971, in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Richard Weaver and Frances Heitzenrater of Marion Center.

Lorilee was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and Pirates baseball fan. She was a Star Wars fanatic and enjoyed collecting Barbie dolls.

Surviving are her mother; a sister, Susan Sedgwick; and two brothers, Robert and James Hanna.

Preceding her in death were her father; a sister, Ginger Hayward; and a brother, Timothy Hanna.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Lorilee will be laid to rest in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Brisbin.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.birgerafreebergfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved