Lou Ann (Barrett) Kitchen
1935 - 2020
Lou Ann (Barrett) Kitchen, 85, of Mahaffey went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home with her son, Barry (her caregiver), by her side.
Lou Ann was born on April 20, 1935, in Cherry Corner to the late Roland and Anna (Shoff) Barrett.
She was married on Oct. 5, 1951, to her loving husband, Sherman. They were married for 64 years. Sherman preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2015.
She was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church in Mahaffey, participating in many church events and activities. She loved her family, gardening, picking blueberries, baking and taking pictures.
She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members and visiting shut-ins.
Mrs. Kitchen is survived by two sons, George E. and Barry L. Kitchen, both of Mahaffey; one daughter, Debbie L. (Gregory) Foust of Hot Springs, South Dakota; two grandchildren, Michael (Kristin) Kitchen of Punxsutawney, and Marlena (Nathan) Mumau of Washington, Pa.; six great-grandchildren, Gabriel and Abigayle Kitchen, Meckenzi and Iziack Geer, and Alekzandria and Landyn Mumau; and one brother, Harry (Doris) Barrett of Chambersburg.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Sherman; her parents; and her sister, Phyllis (Barrett) Bronson.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Waldon Funeral Home in Mahaffey. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the funeral home with Pastor James Hurd officiating.
Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Thompsontown.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
