Louise Murajda
1922 - 2020
Louise Murajda, 98, of Lewiston New York, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020, after a short illness.         

She was born on Feb. 19, 1922, to John and Raphael (Renne) in Anita, Pa.

Louise was a member of St. Raphael parish Niagara Falls, New York. She retired from Niagara Falls board of education. Louise enjoyed cooking, lottery tickets and going to the casino.

She is survived by two sons, Richard (Ginny) Murajda of Niagara Falls and Mark Murajda of Lewiston, New York; grandson Richard (Lauren) Murajda; great-granddaughters Madison and Zoe; and siblings Millie (late Jerry) Gouge, Joseph (Helen) Lorelli, Sam (Marge) Lorelli.  Louise is also survived by sister-in-laws Dorothy Pisarcik (late Richard), Martha Bembenick (Mitch), Ann Murajda and Helen Murajda; brother-in-law Michael (late Joanne); and several nieces, nephews and cousins of the Murajda and Lorelli families.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents John and Raphael Lorelli and father- and mother-in-law Charles and Helen Murajda; siblings Gene Lorelli, Victor Lorelli, Rosalie Lorelli, Anthony (late Rose), Helen (late Ray); sister-in-laws Teresa Murajda and Margaret (late Henry) Borys; and brother-in-law Carl Murajda.

A private prayer service will be held at McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.

Interment will be at the Adrian-Anita Roman Catholic Cemetery.

To share a memory or leave condolences log onto www.mccabewaldfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
