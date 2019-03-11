Lucille (Hawk) North, 94, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born on July 18, 1924, in Canoe Township, Indiana County, a daughter of the late Arthur Jay and Minnie Idella (Smith) Hawk.

On June 12, 1954, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Hamilton North. Together, they enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2008.

Lucille was a member of the Big Run Presbyterian Church, where she and her husband attended faithfully until their physical decline in later years.

She and her husband Wilber owned and operated the Big Run Milling Company for 50 years. She also worked at the Big Run Citizens National Bank for 26 years, where she enjoyed her job, talking with others and being around people.

In her younger years, she enjoyed painting and making crafts. Her favorite pastime was driving the water ski boat at Treasure Lake, while her husband enjoyed water skiing behind the boat.

She is survived by one brother, Donald Hawk and wife Martha of Punxsutawney, and a few nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one sister, Ruth Gibson.

Friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Shumaker Funeral Home, Big Run. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Clint Phillips.

Interment will be at Zion Presbyterian Cemetery, McCalmont Township, Jefferson County. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 12, 2019