Luella J. Depp, 91, of Indiana, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at Indian Haven Communities in Indiana.
She was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Punxsutawney, the daughter of the late Charles M. Young and Grace M. (Conrad) Young. She was married Feb. 16, 1950, to David S. (Jiggs) Depp, who preceded her in death on January 24, 2000.
Surviving relatives include one son, David M. Depp of Oakdale, and one daughter Debra L. Wolfe and husband Douglas of Punxsutawney; three grandchildren, Daniel Wolfe and wife Jenna of Pittsburgh, Kaitlyn Larkin of St. Marys, and Cody Depp of Pittsburgh; and two precious great-granddaughters, Lola Larkin and Lux Luella Larkin of St. Marys.
Mrs. Depp also has two brothers, James Young and wife Kay and David Young, both of Punxsutawney, and a sister, Dorothy Love Coroian, of Brookville.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ella Mae Kunselman and Margy Pearce, and a brother, Charles R. Young.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home, with Pastor Doug Wolfe officiating.
Private interment will follow at Round Top Cemetery, Trade City.
The family has suggested that memorials may be made to Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Rd., Ste. 300, Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences may be made at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 9, 2019
