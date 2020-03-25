|
Lyle E. Whitesell, 72, of Trade City, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 11, 1947, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Andrew Reed Whitesell and Alice Jane (Wachob) Whitesell, who survives.
On Jan. 29, 1970, he married Donna R. (Gourley) Whitesell, who survives.
Lyle was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of '65. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1970 to 1972. Lyle worked for Season All and Thermal-Gard.
He enjoyed hunting, farming, watching sports, television, country music and working on cars.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by four children, son Mike Whitesell and fiancé Patti Fetterman of Punxsutawney, son James Whitesell of Punxsutawney, son Brian Whitesell and wife Michele of Punxsutawney and daughter Laura Heitzenrater of Valier; three grandchildren, Jennifer Heitzenrater, Karlie Whitesell and Natasha Whitesell; two brothers, James L. Whitesell of Saltsburg and Andrew Lou Whitesell of Derry; a sister, Shirley Fisher and husband Carl of Black Lick; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Whitesell.
There will be no public visitation or service.
For those wishing to send a condolence to the family, they may be sent to Donna R. Whitesell, 4667 Route 210 Highway, Smicksburg, PA 16256.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 26, 2020