Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
For more information about
Lyle Whitesell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Whitesell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyle E. Whitesell


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lyle E. Whitesell Obituary
Lyle E. Whitesell, 72, of Trade City, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

He was born on Dec. 11, 1947, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Andrew Reed Whitesell and Alice Jane (Wachob) Whitesell, who survives.

On Jan. 29, 1970, he married Donna R. (Gourley) Whitesell, who survives.

Lyle was a graduate of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of '65. He served in the United States Army in Germany from 1970 to 1972. Lyle worked for Season All and Thermal-Gard.

He enjoyed hunting, farming, watching sports, television, country music and working on cars.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by four children, son Mike Whitesell and fiancé Patti Fetterman of Punxsutawney, son James Whitesell of Punxsutawney, son Brian Whitesell and wife Michele of Punxsutawney and daughter Laura Heitzenrater of Valier; three grandchildren, Jennifer Heitzenrater, Karlie Whitesell and Natasha Whitesell; two brothers, James L. Whitesell of Saltsburg and Andrew Lou Whitesell of Derry; a sister, Shirley Fisher and husband Carl of Black Lick; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Whitesell.

There will be no public visitation or service.

For those wishing to send a condolence to the family, they may be sent to Donna R. Whitesell, 4667 Route 210 Highway, Smicksburg, PA 16256.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -