Mabel A. Daugherty


1923 - 2019
Mabel A. Daugherty Obituary
Mabel A. Daugherty, age 96, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living.

She was born in Smicksburg, Pa., on July 23, 1923, a daughter of the late Albert Mitchell and Frances Hawk Wells.

Mabel graduated from Plumville High School. She retired from Erie Insurance. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her family. She also enjoyed word searches and shopping.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David "Wayne" Daugherty Sr.

She is survived by five children, Ethel Mullinax, David Daugherty, Jr., Janet (Dave) Stonbraker, Joyce (Brian) Pauly and Betsy (Jim) Weese; 19 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at the Smicksburg Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.

Send condolences at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 1, 2019
