Madeline F. Sawyer, 95, of Punxsutawney, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
She was born May 22, 1924, in Belleville, West Virginia, to the late Delbert A. and Cynthia (Toomey) Flinn. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
Madeline was the owner of the former Golden Mean Candle Gift Shop in Big Run.
She was married to Pastor William L. Sawyer, who preceded her in death in 1983. Together, they had four children, Rick Sawyer of West Virginia, David Sawyer and wife Jan of Tennessee, Randy Sawyer and wife Tori of California, and Judy Bowser and husband Randy of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by 14 beloved grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and one brother; Dale Flinn and wife Jean of Parkersburg, West Virginia.
In addition to her husband, Delbert, she was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Kendley Skye, and one brother, Toomey Flinn.
In accordance with Madeline's wishes, there will be no viewing. An Irish wake will be held at a later date to celebrate a life well lived. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019