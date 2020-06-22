Marcella Ann (Kopnitsky) Schuckers
1952 - 2020
Marcella Ann (Kopnitsky) Schuckers, 68, of Punxsu-tawney, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital.
She was born in Punxsutawney on June 8, 1952, a daughter of the late John Cooper Kopnitsky and Ruby (Geist) Kopnitsky.
Marcella was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and went on to attend the Art Institute in Pittsburgh.
She worked in various jobs over her lifetime, and finally retired from Sensus in DuBois.
Her enjoyments were tending to her flowers and gardening around her house. She was a private person and kept her circle small. The true joys of her life were her three dogs, Mita, Daisy and Ozzy, which she spoiled tremendously.
She had a kind and generous spirit and was always thinking of others before herself.
Marcella was the last of her immediate Kopnitsky family. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, John S. Kopnitsky and David Kopnitsky; and one sister, Marge Kuntz.
In accordance to her wishes, there will be no visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
