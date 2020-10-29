Margaret E. Murdock, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret was born July 14, 1924, in Sykesville, to the late Peter Zydiak and Helen (Kosko) Zydiak. She married Louis Murdock on July 19, 1947, in Sykesville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2017. They were married for 70 years. She and her husband were the owners of Murdock's Bar for many years.
She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Church, the Rosary Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Lindsey Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Margaret is survived by three children, James Murdock and wife Patricia of Punxsutawney, Connie Hoffman and husband Michael of Roswell, Georgia, and Diane Murdock and spouse Elizabeth of Lakeview, Alabama. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Murdock, Nicole Murdock and fiancee David Perchinsky, Adam Murdock and wife Megan, Christine Kohler, and Kimberly Carter and husband Chris, two great-grandchildren, Karlie and Kaitlyn Kohler; a brother, Frank Zydiak of Sykesville; a sister-in-law, Millie Zydiak; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Louis Murdock, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Ghezzi; and a brother, Paul Zydiak.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, Punxsutawney, with celebrant Monsignor Riccardo.
Masks must be worn at the funeral home and at church.
Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery.
Please make memorial donations to Lindsey Fire Company, 1010 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
If you would like to share a memory of Mrs. Murdock, please visit mccabewaldronfh.com.