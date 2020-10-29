1/
Margaret E. Murdock
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Murdock, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Margaret was born July 14, 1924, in Sykesville, to the late Peter Zydiak and Helen (Kosko) Zydiak. She married Louis Murdock on July 19, 1947, in Sykesville. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 2017. They were married for 70 years. She and her husband were the owners of Murdock's Bar for many years.
She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Church, the Rosary Altar Society and the Catholic Daughters of America. She was also a member of the Lindsey Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Margaret is survived by three children, James Murdock and wife Patricia of Punxsutawney, Connie Hoffman and husband Michael of Roswell, Georgia, and Diane Murdock and spouse Elizabeth of Lakeview, Alabama. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Ryan Murdock, Nicole Murdock and fiancee David Perchinsky, Adam Murdock and wife Megan, Christine Kohler, and Kimberly Carter and husband Chris, two great-grandchildren, Karlie and Kaitlyn Kohler; a brother, Frank Zydiak of Sykesville; a sister-in-law, Millie Zydiak; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Louis Murdock, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Dorothy Ghezzi; and a brother, Paul Zydiak.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, Punxsutawney, with celebrant Monsignor Riccardo.
Masks must be worn at the funeral home and at church.
Interment will follow at the Calvary Cemetery.
Please make memorial donations to Lindsey Fire Company, 1010 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. 
If you would like to share a memory of Mrs. Murdock, please visit mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved