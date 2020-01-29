|
Margaret (Hook) Kraynak, 95, formerly of Punxsutawney, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at St. Andrew's Village in Indiana.
Born Jan. 18, 1925, in the village of Urey, she was the daughter of the late Lutso Hook and Anastasia (Beresanski) Hook. She was the wife of the late Joseph Kraynak, who passed away in 1980.
Margaret worked as a seamstress for Punxsy Sportswear for many years. She also worked for Hour Glass Dry Cleaning and did private housecleaning.
Margaret was a selfless person; she always put her family first and greatly enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and caring for them. It was important to her to maintain family traditions, and she was very giving of herself in everything she did. She also liked baking, cooking, shopping and tending to her flower and vegetable gardens.
She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Urey. She was very devoted to her faith and loved her church and church family.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Anastasia "Nancy" Shields and hus-band Gary of Indiana. She will also be missed by her granddaughter, Stephanie Drahnak and husband Steve of Indiana, and her great-grandchildren, Nick Drahnak and Zoe Drahnak, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Thursday, Jan. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana, where a Panachida Service will take place at 3 P.M. prior to the visitation hours. Margaret's burial service will be held Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church in Urey with Father Mark Meholick. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to: Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church: c/o 121 Sandro St., Indiana, PA 15701
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 30, 2020