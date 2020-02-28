|
Margaret Lucille Shenk, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born on July 25, 1933, in Arcadia, a daughter of the late Mike and Anna (Monoskey) Godo.
Margaret became the wife of John Thomas Shenk in Lititz, Pa. John preceded her in death in 1974.
Following the loss of her husband, she worked very hard to provide for herself and her son. She worked as a cafeteria worker at Mary A. Wilson for many years; she also worked as a bartender at the Eagles and Elks.
She was a kind and loving mother, a great friend to many and an overall good-hearted woman who would help anyone.
She is survived by her son, John Thomas Shenk, Jr. and Estelle Alvetro; four grandchildren, Sierra Shenk, Alexis Shenk, Tanner Shenk and Thomas Bouch; one great-grandchild, Ayden Ginther; one sister, Emily Barnett and husband Al of Punxsutawney.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Michael and William Godo; and three sisters, Ann Szczygielski, Olga Bair and Elizabeth Ingram.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of Shumaker Funeral Home, inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be next to her husband John at the Moravian Cemetery in Lititz.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 29, 2020