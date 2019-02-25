Marian P. Kirkland, 87, of Marchand, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.

She was born Feb. 12, 1932, in Marchand, a daughter of the late Gladys (Wells) and Blake Wineberg.

On Oct. 7, 1961, she married J. Lloyd Kirkland, who preceded her in death on March 11, 1992.

Marian was an active member in the Marchand United Methodist Church, including teaching Sunday school, where she had 50 years of perfect attendance, church organist, United Methodist Women, and over 30 years as the treasurer and secretary of the Indiana County Hymn Sing Association.

Marian was a 1949 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School. She worked as a saleswoman at Harl's Shoe Store and in the circulation department at The Punxsutawney Spirit. She also assisted her husband, Lloyd, who was the owner of Kirkland Power Tool center. She enjoyed gardening, painting, knitting, crocheting, and reading.

She is survived by three nieces, Shirley Whalen and husband Greg of San Marcos, California, Sandra Roth and husband Jeffery of York, South Carolina, and Sharon Lilley and husband David of Myersville, Maryland; a nephew, Michael Prokay and wife Kari of Tigard, Oregon; several great-nieces and -nephews and five great-great-nieces; brothers-in-law Darwin Kirkland and Dale Kirkland and wife Aletha; and several other nieces and nephews from her husband Lloyd's family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Prokay, and a brother-in-law, Richard Kirkland.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Dr. Thomas A. Topar. Interment will be in Marchand Cemetery, Marchand.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Kirkland, to the Marchand United Methodist Church, 16064 Rt.119 Highway North, Marchand, PA 15758.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019