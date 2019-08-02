|
Marie H. Jenks, 96, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Punx-sutawney Area Hospital.
She was born Aug. 29, 1922, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Kirsti (Skramstad) and Carl G. Hetager.
On June 19, 1946, she married Richard E. Jenks. He preceded her in death on Dec. 31, 1999.
Marie was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney.
She was a graduate from the State Teacher's College of Indiana, Pa. with a bachelor of science degree in home economics, and worked as a teacher of home economics and Spanish.
Marie enjoyed cooking, playing bridge, gardening and weeding. She was a member of PEO, Jefferson County Republican Party, Punxsutawney Historical and Genealogical Society, Punxsutawney Garden Club, Punxsutawney Community Concert Series and Friends of the Library.
Surviving relatives include four children, Richard K. Jenks and wife Sharon of Richardson, Texas, John W. Jenks and wife Linda of Marlton, New Jersey, David E. Jenks of Fort Myers, Florida, and Winston D. Jenks and wife Tricia of Katy, Texas; 11 grandchildren, Richard L. Jenks, Robert W. Jenks, Susan L. Jenks, Andrew M. Jenks, John M. Jenks, Steven E. Jenks, Michael D. Jenks, Thomas C. Jenks, Sara C. Jenks, Kevin P. Jenks and Timothy R. Jenks; 13 great-grandchildren, Alexander D. Jenks, Joshua S. Jenks, Wyatt N. Jenks, Skye L. Jenks, Shawn W. Wade, Tristan T. Wade, Summer L. Jenks, Madeleine E. Jenks, T. Hale Jenks, H. Augie Jenks, Bela Jenks, Greysen R. Jenks and Madisen B. Jenks; three siblings, LeRoy G. Hetager, Lillian Kritsky and Herman H. Hetager; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Karl K. Hetager.
Friends will be received from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, 33 Hillcrest Dr., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 E. Union St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767, officiated by Pastor Nathan Royster.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Jenks, to the Presbyterian Church of Punxsutawney, 106 E. Union St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7, 2019