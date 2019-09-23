|
|
Marion V. Reitz, 89, went to be with her loving husband of 58 years, Seiler, on Sept. 23, 2019.
Marion was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Hillman. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Alta (Lowmaster) Spencer.
Marion was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and worked at Sylvania in Brookville until her marriage on May 17, 1952.
She was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was very devoted to her husband and three children and provided a loving home. She worked with Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and enjoyed helping the church through Ladies Aid and singing in the choir.
Marion worked avidly with the PTA through the school and volunteered with the voting polls, recording registered voters. She enjoyed camping, baking, singing, word searches and raising flowers.
She is survived by her three children, Pam Garzoni of Punxsutawney, Brenda Rudolph of Punxsutawney and Brian Reitz and wife Kate of Tionesta; and three grandchildren, Nichole and husband Mike Behm of Rochester Mills, Jenna Garzoni Myers and husband Matt Myers of Center Hall and Chad Rudolph and wife Seairra of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kenzlee Behm and Madison and Paige Rudolph, and three brothers, Raymond, Earl and Donald Spencer.
In addition to her husband, Seiler, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Stewart and Lloyd Spencer, and a son-in-law, Gary Garzoni.
A time to gather will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 to 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the funeral home, with Marion's nephew, Pastor Carl White, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019