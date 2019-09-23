Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Reitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion V. Reitz


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion V. Reitz Obituary
Marion V. Reitz, 89, went to be with her loving husband of 58 years, Seiler, on Sept. 23, 2019.
Marion was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Hillman. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Alta (Lowmaster) Spencer.
Marion was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School and worked at Sylvania in Brookville until her marriage on May 17, 1952.
She was a stay-at-home wife and mother. She was very devoted to her husband and three children and provided a loving home. She worked with Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and enjoyed helping the church through Ladies Aid and singing in the choir.
Marion worked avidly with the PTA through the school and volunteered with the voting polls, recording registered voters. She enjoyed camping, baking, singing, word searches and raising flowers.
She is survived by her three children, Pam Garzoni of Punxsutawney, Brenda Rudolph of Punxsutawney and Brian Reitz and wife Kate of Tionesta; and three grandchildren, Nichole and husband Mike Behm of Rochester Mills, Jenna Garzoni Myers and husband Matt Myers of Center Hall and Chad Rudolph and wife Seairra of Punxsutawney. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Peyton and Kenzlee Behm and Madison and Paige Rudolph, and three brothers, Raymond, Earl and Donald Spencer.
In addition to her husband, Seiler, and her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Dorothy Stewart and Lloyd Spencer, and a son-in-law, Gary Garzoni.
A time to gather will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 to 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the funeral home, with Marion's nephew, Pastor Carl White, officiating.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now