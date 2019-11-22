|
|
Mark Edsel Brickell, aged 67, passed away suddenly of natural causes on Oct. 29, 2019, in Seattle, Washington.
A 1970 graduate of PAHS, where he played varsity football, Mark was later awarded a BS in civil engineering from Penn State University, an MS in environmental engineering from the University of Rhode Island, and a master's in acupuncture from the Northwest Institute of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicines, with further certifications from Bastyr University in Washington.
He loved adventure and culture, travelling extensively in Egypt and Europe during and after employment abroad as an environmental engineer, and later in the Far East. An early love of the outdoors eventually led him to establish his own business, Earthtec Design, in Ballard. He also loved the sea, and always had at least one large sailboat. Known for his gentleness, loyalty, stories and dreams, Mark gained friends from many walks of life, and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his older sister, Sharon (Brickell) Elfarnawany, and brother Kurt Brickell.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Edsel Brickell, and his mother, Nadine Miller Brickell, of Glen Campbell.
A celebration of life is planned for Feb. 23, 2020, at Leif Erikson Hall in the community of Ballard, Washington, which was his home for more than 25 years.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 23, 2019