Mark Junior Dinger


1977 - 2019
Mark Junior Dinger Obituary
Mark Junior Dinger, 40, passed away in Pittsburgh on Oct. 28, 2019, surrounded by his family and friends.
Mark was born Nov. 23, 1977 in Punxsutawney, to Bridgett K. Dinger.
He loved fishing, hunting, his pitbull dogs and spending time with friends and family.
Mark is survived by his maternal grandfather, Sam Reitz, a.k.a. "Dad." He's also survived by seven aunts, Kim Dinger Laska, Shelby Dinger Bowser, Laurie Hinderliter (Rick) of Hutchinson, Kansas, Stacy Reitz of Punxsutawney, Samantha Botelho of Punxsutawney, Darla Conners and John Gallentine of Punxsutawney, and Audrey Shirley and Barry Campbell of Smicksburg.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Bridget K. Dinger; a brother, Joshua; his maternal grandmother, Mary Alice Reitz; and his maternal grandfather, Charles Dinger. He was considered an uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Mark's funeral care and arrangements have been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. At the request of Mark and his family, the visitation and funeral arrangements will remain private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home to assist in covering funeral expenses.
Condolence messages to Mark's family can be made via the funeral home's website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Oct. 30, 2019
