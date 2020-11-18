Martha Belle Johnston, 86, of Punxsutawney, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.
She was born in DuBois on Aug. 8, 1934, a daughter of the late Harold Addison Smith and Mildred (Shaffer) Smith.
On March 1, 1957, she married the love of her life, Jack LeRoy Johnston. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Martha and her husband Jack started DuSan Ambulance in 1979. She worked as the dispatcher for the business for many years. She had also worked as a supervisor for Goodwill Industries.
She was a loving and kind mother and grandmother.
Martha enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Arizona, with her husband for the winter months. She also enjoyed making crafts and painting rocks with ladybugs and rabbits.
In addition to Jack, she is survived by three children, William (Connie) Johnston of Troutville, Brenda Cyphert of Punxsutawney and Ray Allen (Janet) Johnston of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren, Mitchell (Jen) Johnston, Jessica (Caleb) Cochran, Tiffany Cyphert and Ryan and Sheena Patricelli; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, Clair (Fran) Smith of Tennessee; two sisters, Emma Smith and Carol Smith-Jeskey, both of Atlanta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Linda Lee Johnston; four brothers, Harold Smith and his infant twin, Joseph Smith and George Smith.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., in Big Run.
A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Barry Fillman.
Interment will follow at Lakelawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Martha's memory to DuSan Ambulance, 835 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.