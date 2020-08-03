Martha E. Pape, 87, of Rossiter, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois after a long, courageous struggle with cancer.
Martha was born on March 22, 1933, in Rossiter, the daughter of Martin and Anna (Tamajaka) Kendra. She was married to Rocco E. Pape, who preceded her in death in 2013.
She worked at Loree Footwear, Raub Shoe Store and Rola Jenson.
Martha enjoyed gardening and working in her flower gardens, and was an excellent cook and baker.
She found fulfillment in teaching Catechism and donating to the church. For a time, she enjoyed being in charge of ordering and arranging the flowers for the church on holidays and special occasions.
In more recent years when she could not get out, she found comfort in watching EWTN.
Martha is survived by one son, Gregory Pape and wife Juanita of Punxsutawney; two sisters, Helen Jerko and Irene Martino, both of Punxsutawney; two grandsons, Gino Pape and Dana of Rossiter, and David Pape and wife Jessica of Louisiana; one step-grandson, William Defelice and wife Kerry of Rochester Mills; one great-granddaughter, Giana Pape; two step-great-grandsons, Austin (Rylie) and Stephen Defelice; one great-great-step-grandson, Cooper Defelice; and many nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rocco, of 57 years; a son, Eugene Pape; three brothers, Martin, Albert and Carl Kendra; two sisters, Cecillia Neff and Margaret Denull; and two infant sisters.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale. Due to coronavirus guidelines, there will not be a visitation. However, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, you may visit Martha's obituary page on the funeral home website at www.rairighfh.com.
Once on Martha's obituary page, click on the link to view a livestream broadcast of Martha's prayer service, officiated by Fr. George Saletrik, and share in a time of private visitation. Her prayer service will be available on the website for viewing over the next few months.
Due to the guidelines limiting attendance at funeral masses, a private family funeral Mass will be held at the Church of the Resurrection in Glen Campbell. For those personally invited to attend, masks are required. Private interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Punxsutawney.
In recognition of Martha's great fondness for her church, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 349 Morris St., Clymer, PA 15728.
