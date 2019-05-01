Martha H. Monoskey, 94 of Rossiter, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Martha was born Nov. 12, 1924. She was one of 10 children born to the late Homer and Clara (Pearce) Neal.

She was born on the family farm in Rossiter, which has been in the family for over 100 years. Her father built a small store at the crossroads in Johnsonburg when the road was first being paved. After working at Loree Footwear and Pramco Sportswear, she decided to take over the store. She added a small grill and soft serve ice cream machine. The community was very happy. Then came the dining room and that store would later become Monoskey's Restaurant in Johnsonburg which she ran for 27 years. Many people gathered there daily to enjoy her home-cooked meals, as well as delicious pies. She also provided catering for weddings. She closed the restaurant after 27 years of working seven days a week. After retiring from the restaurant, she worked for McCabe Funeral Home as a greeter for many years. She converted the restaurant into her home, where she lived before moving to Mahoning Riverside Manor.

She was a hard-working, fun-loving woman. She was a member of Canoe Ridge Church of God. On Sept. 14, 1944, she married Andy Monoskey, who preceded her in death. Martha was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, and her family was her priority. She will be missed by family and many friends.

Martha was the beloved mother of three children; Larry Monoskey and wife Monica, Leslie "Les" Monoskey, all of Rossiter, and Kay Atcheson and husband Jim of Punxsutawney; eight beloved grandchildren, Shawn Rheaume, Shelley Adamson, Leslie Sisk, Jeffery Monoskey, Matthew Rheaume, Shara Monoskey, Shannon Monoskey and Jodi Ellenberger; and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Andy, she was preceded in death by her longtime special friend, Bill Smith; six brothers, Howard, Bill, Lloyd, Don, Carl and Dale "Bing" Neal; and three sisters, Celia Lydick, Anna Belle Seeley and Mary Pierce.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home, with Pastor Earl Flick officiating. Interment will follow at Devers Cemetery in Johnsonburg.

Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 2 to May 3, 2019